No port for migrants until redistribution agreed - Salvini

26 Luglio 2019
Milan, July 26 - Deputy Premier, Interior Minister and League leader Matteo Salvini said Friday that he had ordered that no Italian port be assigned to a Coast Guard ship with 140 rescued migrants on broad until an agreement has been reached on their redistribution among European states. The Coast Guard ship took on the migrants on Thursday after they were rescued by the Accursio Giarratano fishing boat and another vessel.
