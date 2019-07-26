Carabiniere cop stabbed to death in Rome

Child gets transplant after 18 months with artificial heart
Rome
26 Luglio 2019
Rome, July 26 - Two men thought to be of African origins are being sought in connection with the stabbing to death over the night between Thursday and Friday of an on-duty Carabiniere police officer in the Italian capital. The 35-year-old Carabiniere Deputy Brigadier Mario Cerciello Rega is believed to have been with other colleagues in the process of arresting two men believed to be behind a case of theft and extortion when one of the men pulled out a knife and stabbed him several times. Both men were able to escape. Cerciello Rega was taken to the hospital but died of the injuries sustained in the attack.
