Carabiniere cop stabbed to death in Rome

Rome, July 26 - Two men thought to be of African origins are being sought in connection with the stabbing to death over the night between Thursday and Friday of an on-duty Carabiniere police officer in the Italian capital. The 35-year-old Carabiniere Deputy Brigadier Mario Cerciello Rega is believed to have been with other colleagues in the process of arresting two men believed to be behind a case of theft and extortion when one of the men pulled out a knife and stabbed him several times. Both men were able to escape. Cerciello Rega was taken to the hospital but died of the injuries sustained in the attack.