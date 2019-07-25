Diplomacy more vital than ever ambassadors tell ANSA Forum

Rome, July 25 - Italian ambassadors from around the world told an ANSA Forum on Thursday that diplomacy is more vital than ever in today's climate of international turbulence. The forum took place at the crisis unit of the foreign ministry in Rome on the fringes of the XIII Conference of Italian Ambassadors, an event which ANSA is the media partner of. "Today there is even more need for diplomacy than there was in a more regulated world," Mariangela Zappia, Italy's permanent representative to the UN, told the ANSA Forum. "The world evolves and new players have arrived on the scene in powerful way, such as China, India and some countries from Africa and Latin America. "In this context diplomacy has to be more enterprising and reactive than ever. "There is incredible curiosity about, and demand for, Italy for a thousand reasons. "We are a country that can dialogue with everyone. "It's a rare quality". Ettore Sequi, the Italian ambassador to Beijing, highlighted the importance of diplomacy for trade and business. "China is a enormous market that we can benefit from," Sequi told the forum. "We try to create business opportunities that turn into greater opportunities for our country. "It's a question of creating flows of knowledge and intelligence. "Human capital is fundamental. "The Chinese need to talk frequently to come into synch and understand what the other party wants. "Diplomacy is irreplaceable in this". ANSA Editor-in-chief Luigi Contu also spoke to Italy's permanent representative to the EU Maurizio Massari and the ambassador to Washington Armando Varricchio during the forum.