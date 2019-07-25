Giovedì 25 Luglio 2019 | 18:19

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

Rome
Diplomacy more vital than ever ambassadors tell ANSA Forum

Diplomacy more vital than ever ambassadors tell ANSA Forum

 
Rome
Conte rubbishes talk he could seek 'new majority'

Conte rubbishes talk he could seek 'new majority'

 
Trento
Family disowns 11-year-old autistic son - association

Family disowns 11-year-old autistic son - association

 
Rome
Raggi tells Casapound to remove banner from occupied HQ

Raggi tells Casapound to remove banner from occupied HQ

 
Rome
ANSA Forum with Italian ambassadors from around the world

ANSA Forum with Italian ambassadors from around the world

 
Rome
Polanski, Soderbergh among Venice Film Festival contenders

Polanski, Soderbergh among Venice Film Festival contenders

 
Milan
Spread drops below 180 points after ECB decision (2)

Spread drops below 180 points after ECB decision (2)

 
Rome
Water Polo: Italy beat Hungary to reach world champs final

Water Polo: Italy beat Hungary to reach world champs final

 
Turin
Fugitive killer who wrote about murder in novel nabbed

Fugitive killer who wrote about murder in novel nabbed

 
Rome
Not being isolated in EU is of capital importance-Mattarella

Not being isolated in EU is of capital importance-Mattarella

 
Rome
Number of foreign inmates in Italian jails down - report

Number of foreign inmates in Italian jails down - report

 

Il Biancorosso

L'ANALISI
Bari, una iniezione di fiduciacol Pisa tanti spunti positivi

Bari, un'iniezione di fiducia: col Pisa tanti spunti positivi

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

NewsweekLa foto
Pasqua, la più piccola volontaria d'Italia, incontra il premier Conte

Pasqua, la più piccola volontaria d'Italia, incontra il premier Conte

 
HomeI furti
Gallipoli, 19enne va in vacanza con gli amici in un villaggio e ruba ai vicini

Gallipoli, 19enne va in vacanza con gli amici in un villaggio e ruba ai vicini

 
BrindisiNel Brindisino
Latiano, dà un passaggio ad autostoppista e lo rapina: arrestato

Latiano, dà un passaggio ad autostoppista e lo rapina: arrestato

 
TarantoDalla polizia
Taranto, cozze e pesce in cattive condizioni igieniche: denunciati 2 ambulanti

Taranto, cozze e pesce in cattive condizioni igieniche: denunciati 2 ambulanti

 
FoggiaIn attesa del piano regionale
Rifiuti, riapre la discarica di Deliceto, ma scoppia il caso Manduria

Rifiuti, riapre la discarica di Deliceto, ma scoppia il caso Manduria

 
PotenzaNel centro storico
Potenza, nella sede Inps spazi risicati e malsani: scatta l'esposto

Potenza, nella sede Inps spazi risicati e malsani: scatta l'esposto

 
BatL'operazione della polizia
Andria, rapinarono un centro scommesse: arrestati in 3

Andria, rapinarono un centro scommesse: arrestati in 3

 
Materal’associazione ora attacca
Ferradina-Matera, «Scalo ferroviario c’è un disegno per affossarlo?»

Ferradina-Matera, «Scalo ferroviario c’è un disegno per affossarlo?»

 

i più letti

Dieci persone intossicate in un villaggio del Salento: 3 di loro ricoverati in ospedale

Dieci intossicati in un villaggio del Salento: 3 ricoverati, Asl sospende ristorazione

Bari, portano l'amico al centro commerciale, ma è una trappola: rapinato di 10mila euro, 4 arresti

Bari, portano l'amico al centro commerciale, ma è una trappola: rapinato di 10mila euro, 4 arresti

Leuca, calcola male gli spazi e lo yacht finisce contro la banchina

Leuca, maxi yacht finisce contro la banchina e distrugge barca a vela

Furbetti in ospedale Monopoli: 2 medici su 17 rispondono al gip

Furbetti in ospedale Monopoli: 4 medici su 17 rispondono al gip.
Otto «camici» sospesi dall'Ordine

Falso e truffa per incassare 15mila euro: arrestato avvocato a Brindisi, coinvolta anche la madre

Falso e truffa per incassare 15mila euro: arrestato avvocato a Brindisi, coinvolta anche la madre

Rome

Diplomacy more vital than ever ambassadors tell ANSA Forum

Italian envoys from around world talk to ANSA in Rome

Diplomacy more vital than ever ambassadors tell ANSA Forum

Rome, July 25 - Italian ambassadors from around the world told an ANSA Forum on Thursday that diplomacy is more vital than ever in today's climate of international turbulence. The forum took place at the crisis unit of the foreign ministry in Rome on the fringes of the XIII Conference of Italian Ambassadors, an event which ANSA is the media partner of. "Today there is even more need for diplomacy than there was in a more regulated world," Mariangela Zappia, Italy's permanent representative to the UN, told the ANSA Forum. "The world evolves and new players have arrived on the scene in powerful way, such as China, India and some countries from Africa and Latin America. "In this context diplomacy has to be more enterprising and reactive than ever. "There is incredible curiosity about, and demand for, Italy for a thousand reasons. "We are a country that can dialogue with everyone. "It's a rare quality". Ettore Sequi, the Italian ambassador to Beijing, highlighted the importance of diplomacy for trade and business. "China is a enormous market that we can benefit from," Sequi told the forum. "We try to create business opportunities that turn into greater opportunities for our country. "It's a question of creating flows of knowledge and intelligence. "Human capital is fundamental. "The Chinese need to talk frequently to come into synch and understand what the other party wants. "Diplomacy is irreplaceable in this". ANSA Editor-in-chief Luigi Contu also spoke to Italy's permanent representative to the EU Maurizio Massari and the ambassador to Washington Armando Varricchio during the forum.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

TORNA SU

Archivio Storico

sfoglia

abbonati