Conte rubbishes talk he could seek 'new majority'

Rome, July 25 - Premier Giuseppe Conte on Thursday denied speculation that he could seek to head a government supported by a different alliance than the current League/5-Star Movement (M5S) ruling coalition. "It is pure fantasy to think that I could go to parliament and seek an alternative majority," he told reporters. The premier also denied talk of him setting up a new political party Tension is high at the moment between Conte and Deputy Premier, Interior Minister and League leader Matteo Salvini. On Tuesday Conte reported to the Senate after a probe was opened into allegations a person close to Salvini's League party discussed taking funding via oil kickbacks from Russia. Salvini has so far failed to report to parliament about the case, saying that he does not need to talk about "fantasies" and that he has not taken a rouble from the Russians. Earlier on Thursday, the minister said he cared "less than zero" about Conte's words in parliament. The premier has also upset many people in the M5S by saying he was in favour of completing the controversial TAV Turin-Lyon high-speed rail link. Conte added that he was happy that Salvini and fellow Deputy Premier Luigi Di Maio met for talks for the first time in a long period on Thursday.