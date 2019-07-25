Conte rubbishes talk he could seek 'new majority'

Giovedì 25 Luglio 2019 | 18:20

Rome
Rome
Trento
Rome
Rome
Rome
Milan
Rome
Turin
Rome
Rome
Il Biancorosso

L'ANALISI
BariDopo i controlli
HomeI furti
BrindisiNel Brindisino
TarantoDalla polizia
FoggiaIn attesa del piano regionale
PotenzaNel centro storico
BatL'operazione della polizia
Materal’associazione ora attacca
Dieci persone intossicate in un villaggio del Salento: 3 di loro ricoverati in ospedale

Bari, portano l'amico al centro commerciale, ma è una trappola: rapinato di 10mila euro, 4 arresti

Leuca, calcola male gli spazi e lo yacht finisce contro la banchina

Furbetti in ospedale Monopoli: 2 medici su 17 rispondono al gip

Falso e truffa per incassare 15mila euro: arrestato avvocato a Brindisi, coinvolta anche la madre

Rome

Premier also denies intention to set up a party

Rome, July 25 - Premier Giuseppe Conte on Thursday denied speculation that he could seek to head a government supported by a different alliance than the current League/5-Star Movement (M5S) ruling coalition. "It is pure fantasy to think that I could go to parliament and seek an alternative majority," he told reporters. The premier also denied talk of him setting up a new political party Tension is high at the moment between Conte and Deputy Premier, Interior Minister and League leader Matteo Salvini. On Tuesday Conte reported to the Senate after a probe was opened into allegations a person close to Salvini's League party discussed taking funding via oil kickbacks from Russia. Salvini has so far failed to report to parliament about the case, saying that he does not need to talk about "fantasies" and that he has not taken a rouble from the Russians. Earlier on Thursday, the minister said he cared "less than zero" about Conte's words in parliament. The premier has also upset many people in the M5S by saying he was in favour of completing the controversial TAV Turin-Lyon high-speed rail link. Conte added that he was happy that Salvini and fellow Deputy Premier Luigi Di Maio met for talks for the first time in a long period on Thursday.

