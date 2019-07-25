Giovedì 25 Luglio 2019 | 18:22

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

Rome
Diplomacy more vital than ever ambassadors tell ANSA Forum

Diplomacy more vital than ever ambassadors tell ANSA Forum

 
Rome
Conte rubbishes talk he could seek 'new majority'

Conte rubbishes talk he could seek 'new majority'

 
Trento
Family disowns 11-year-old autistic son - association

Family disowns 11-year-old autistic son - association

 
Rome
Raggi tells Casapound to remove banner from occupied HQ

Raggi tells Casapound to remove banner from occupied HQ

 
Rome
ANSA Forum with Italian ambassadors from around the world

ANSA Forum with Italian ambassadors from around the world

 
Rome
Polanski, Soderbergh among Venice Film Festival contenders

Polanski, Soderbergh among Venice Film Festival contenders

 
Milan
Spread drops below 180 points after ECB decision (2)

Spread drops below 180 points after ECB decision (2)

 
Rome
Water Polo: Italy beat Hungary to reach world champs final

Water Polo: Italy beat Hungary to reach world champs final

 
Turin
Fugitive killer who wrote about murder in novel nabbed

Fugitive killer who wrote about murder in novel nabbed

 
Rome
Not being isolated in EU is of capital importance-Mattarella

Not being isolated in EU is of capital importance-Mattarella

 
Rome
Number of foreign inmates in Italian jails down - report

Number of foreign inmates in Italian jails down - report

 

Il Biancorosso

L'ANALISI
Bari, una iniezione di fiduciacol Pisa tanti spunti positivi

Bari, un'iniezione di fiducia: col Pisa tanti spunti positivi

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

BariDopo i controlli
Blitz al molo San Nicola, ass. Palone incontra pescatori: «Regole vanno rispettate»

Bari, blitz al molo San Nicola, ass. Palone incontra pescatori: «Regole vanno rispettate»

 
HomeI furti
Gallipoli, 19enne va in vacanza con gli amici in un villaggio e ruba ai vicini

Gallipoli, 19enne va in vacanza con gli amici in un villaggio e ruba ai vicini

 
BrindisiNel Brindisino
Latiano, dà un passaggio ad autostoppista e lo rapina: arrestato

Latiano, dà un passaggio ad autostoppista e lo rapina: arrestato

 
TarantoDalla polizia
Taranto, cozze e pesce in cattive condizioni igieniche: denunciati 2 ambulanti

Taranto, cozze e pesce in cattive condizioni igieniche: denunciati 2 ambulanti

 
FoggiaIn attesa del piano regionale
Rifiuti, riapre la discarica di Deliceto, ma scoppia il caso Manduria

Rifiuti, riapre la discarica di Deliceto, ma scoppia il caso Manduria

 
PotenzaNel centro storico
Potenza, nella sede Inps spazi risicati e malsani: scatta l'esposto

Potenza, nella sede Inps spazi risicati e malsani: scatta l'esposto

 
BatL'operazione della polizia
Andria, rapinarono un centro scommesse: arrestati in 3

Andria, rapinarono un centro scommesse: arrestati in 3

 
Materal’associazione ora attacca
Ferradina-Matera, «Scalo ferroviario c’è un disegno per affossarlo?»

Ferradina-Matera, «Scalo ferroviario c’è un disegno per affossarlo?»

 

i più letti

Dieci persone intossicate in un villaggio del Salento: 3 di loro ricoverati in ospedale

Dieci intossicati in un villaggio del Salento: 3 ricoverati, Asl sospende ristorazione

Bari, portano l'amico al centro commerciale, ma è una trappola: rapinato di 10mila euro, 4 arresti

Bari, portano l'amico al centro commerciale, ma è una trappola: rapinato di 10mila euro, 4 arresti

Leuca, calcola male gli spazi e lo yacht finisce contro la banchina

Leuca, maxi yacht finisce contro la banchina e distrugge barca a vela

Furbetti in ospedale Monopoli: 2 medici su 17 rispondono al gip

Furbetti in ospedale Monopoli: 4 medici su 17 rispondono al gip.
Otto «camici» sospesi dall'Ordine

Falso e truffa per incassare 15mila euro: arrestato avvocato a Brindisi, coinvolta anche la madre

Falso e truffa per incassare 15mila euro: arrestato avvocato a Brindisi, coinvolta anche la madre

Trento

Family disowns 11-year-old autistic son - association

Families don't get enough support says founder Giovanni Coletti

Family disowns 11-year-old autistic son - association

Trento, July 25 - A centre for people with autism in Trentino said Thursday that it was contacted by a court for minors from another part of Italy asking it to take in an 11-year-old boy who has been disowned by his family because of the condition. "Unfortunately, we could not take in this child because he is a minor and we are not authorised," said Giovanni Coletti, the president of the Trentino Foundation for Autism and one of the founders of the Casa Sebastian centre. "So the call with social worker did not last very long. "What I can say is that, unfortunately, there is not enough assistance (for families)". Photo: a file picture of a child drawing.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

TORNA SU

Archivio Storico

sfoglia

abbonati