Family disowns 11-year-old autistic son - association

Trento
Trento
25 Luglio 2019
Trento, July 25 - A centre for people with autism in Trentino said Thursday that it was contacted by a court for minors from another part of Italy asking it to take in an 11-year-old boy who has been disowned by his family because of the condition. "Unfortunately, we could not take in this child because he is a minor and we are not authorised," said Giovanni Coletti, the president of the Trentino Foundation for Autism and one of the founders of the Casa Sebastian centre. "So the call with social worker did not last very long. "What I can say is that, unfortunately, there is not enough assistance (for families)". Photo: a file picture of a child drawing.
