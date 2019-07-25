Raggi tells Casapound to remove banner from occupied HQ

Rome, July 25 - Rome Mayor Virginia Raggi on Thursday ordered far-right group Casapound to remove the banner with its name on from the front of the building that it has illegally occupied in the capital and uses as its headquarters. The mayor delivered notification of the order accompanied by the DIGOS security unit of the State police. "If Casapound do not remove the illegal banner of their own accord, it will be done by force," said Raggi, a member of the 5-Star Movement (M5S) who was elected Rome's first woman mayor in 2016. "This symbol of arrogance should be removed and legality restored". Earlier this year the Rome council assembly approved a motion calling for interior ministry, the prefect and police chief to take action for the "immediate eviction" of CasaPound Italia from a building it has illegally occupied. Deputy Premier and Interior Minister Matteo Salvini said all illegal squats in Rome will be evicted starting with those in buildings which have been declared dangerous because of their instability.