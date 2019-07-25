Giovedì 25 Luglio 2019 | 16:34

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

Rome
Raggi tells Casapound to remove banner from occupied HQ

Raggi tells Casapound to remove banner from occupied HQ

 
Rome
ANSA Forum with Italian ambassadors from around the world

ANSA Forum with Italian ambassadors from around the world

 
Rome
Polanski, Soderbergh among Venice Film Festival contenders

Polanski, Soderbergh among Venice Film Festival contenders

 
Milan
Spread drops below 180 points after ECB decision (2)

Spread drops below 180 points after ECB decision (2)

 
Rome
Water Polo: Italy beat Hungary to reach world champs final

Water Polo: Italy beat Hungary to reach world champs final

 
Turin
Fugitive killer who wrote about murder in novel nabbed

Fugitive killer who wrote about murder in novel nabbed

 
Rome
Not being isolated in EU is of capital importance-Mattarella

Not being isolated in EU is of capital importance-Mattarella

 
Rome
Number of foreign inmates in Italian jails down - report

Number of foreign inmates in Italian jails down - report

 
Naples
Four-year-old drowns in swimming pool

Four-year-old drowns in swimming pool

 
Rome
I care 'less than zero' about Conte's words says Salvini

I care 'less than zero' about Conte's words says Salvini

 
Caserta
Ex ward chief, wife arrested for hospital kickbacks

Ex ward chief, wife arrested for hospital kickbacks

 

Il Biancorosso

L'ANALISI
Bari, una iniezione di fiduciacol Pisa tanti spunti positivi

Bari, un'iniezione di fiducia: col Pisa tanti spunti positivi

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

BariL'appuntamento
Battiti Live a Bari: tutte le limitazioni al traffico

Battiti Live a Bari: tutte le limitazioni al traffico

 
HomeI furti
Gallipoli, 19enne va in vacanza con gli amici in un villaggio e ruba ai vicini

Gallipoli, 19enne va in vacanza con gli amici in un villaggio e ruba ai vicini

 
BrindisiNel Brindisino
Latiano, dà un passaggio ad autostoppista e lo rapina: arrestato

Latiano, dà un passaggio ad autostoppista e lo rapina: arrestato

 
TarantoDalla polizia
Taranto, cozze e pesce in cattive condizioni igieniche: denunciati 2 ambulanti

Taranto, cozze e pesce in cattive condizioni igieniche: denunciati 2 ambulanti

 
FoggiaIn attesa del piano regionale
Rifiuti, riapre la discarica di Deliceto, ma scoppia il caso Manduria

Rifiuti, riapre la discarica di Deliceto, ma scoppia il caso Manduria

 
PotenzaNel centro storico
Potenza, nella sede Inps spazi risicati e malsani: scatta l'esposto

Potenza, nella sede Inps spazi risicati e malsani: scatta l'esposto

 
BatL'operazione della polizia
Andria, rapinarono un centro scommesse: arrestati in 3

Andria, rapinarono un centro scommesse: arrestati in 3

 
Materal’associazione ora attacca
Ferradina-Matera, «Scalo ferroviario c’è un disegno per affossarlo?»

Ferradina-Matera, «Scalo ferroviario c’è un disegno per affossarlo?»

 

i più letti

Dieci persone intossicate in un villaggio del Salento: 3 di loro ricoverati in ospedale

Dieci intossicati in un villaggio del Salento: 3 ricoverati, Asl sospende ristorazione

Bari, portano l'amico al centro commerciale, ma è una trappola: rapinato di 10mila euro, 4 arresti

Bari, portano l'amico al centro commerciale, ma è una trappola: rapinato di 10mila euro, 4 arresti

Leuca, calcola male gli spazi e lo yacht finisce contro la banchina

Leuca, maxi yacht finisce contro la banchina e distrugge barca a vela

Furbetti in ospedale Monopoli: 2 medici su 17 rispondono al gip

Furbetti in ospedale Monopoli: 4 medici su 17 rispondono al gip.
Otto «camici» sospesi dall'Ordine

Falso e truffa per incassare 15mila euro: arrestato avvocato a Brindisi, coinvolta anche la madre

Falso e truffa per incassare 15mila euro: arrestato avvocato a Brindisi, coinvolta anche la madre

Rome

Raggi tells Casapound to remove banner from occupied HQ

Otherwise we'll take action mayor says to far-right group

Raggi tells Casapound to remove banner from occupied HQ

Rome, July 25 - Rome Mayor Virginia Raggi on Thursday ordered far-right group Casapound to remove the banner with its name on from the front of the building that it has illegally occupied in the capital and uses as its headquarters. The mayor delivered notification of the order accompanied by the DIGOS security unit of the State police. "If Casapound do not remove the illegal banner of their own accord, it will be done by force," said Raggi, a member of the 5-Star Movement (M5S) who was elected Rome's first woman mayor in 2016. "This symbol of arrogance should be removed and legality restored". Earlier this year the Rome council assembly approved a motion calling for interior ministry, the prefect and police chief to take action for the "immediate eviction" of CasaPound Italia from a building it has illegally occupied. Deputy Premier and Interior Minister Matteo Salvini said all illegal squats in Rome will be evicted starting with those in buildings which have been declared dangerous because of their instability.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

TORNA SU

Archivio Storico

sfoglia

abbonati