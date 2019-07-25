ANSA Forum with Italian ambassadors from around the world

Rome, July 25 - The latest ANSA Forum is taking place on Thursday with a live broadcast from the crisis unit of the foreign ministry in Rome. The forum is being held on the fringes of the XIII Conference of Italian Ambassadors, an event which ANSA is the media partner of. ANSA Editor-in-chief Luigi Contu is meeting, among others, Italy's permanent representative to the UN Mariangela Zappia, its envoy to the EU Maurizio Massari and the ambassadors to Washington and Beijing, Armando Varricchio and Ettore Sequi respectively.