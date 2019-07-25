Water Polo: Italy beat Hungary to reach world champs final

Spread drops below 180 points after ECB decision (2)
Rome
25 Luglio 2019
Rome, July 25 - Italy's men's water polo team beat Hungary 12-10 on Thursday to reach the final at the world championships in South Korea. The victory also qualifies them for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. Italy will face Spain in the final.
