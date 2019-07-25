Spread drops below 180 points after ECB decision (2)

Milan, July 25 - The spread between Italy's 10-year BTP bond and the German Bund dropped to 179 basis points on Thursday after the European Central Bank indicated more quantitative easing could be on the horizon. The spread, an important measure of Italy's borrowing costs, opened the day on 186 points. The ECB said its Governing Council has "tasked the relevant Eurosystem Committees with examining options, including ways to reinforce its forward guidance on policy rates, mitigating measures, such as the design of a tiered system for reserve remuneration, and options for the size and composition of potential new net asset purchases".