Not being isolated in EU is of capital importance-Mattarella

Rome, July 25 - President Sergio Mattarella said Thursday that it was of "capital importance" for Italy not to be isolated at the EU level during the traditional ventaglio (fan) ceremony held before parliament's summer recess. The head of State also praised the dialogue that Premier Giuseppe Conte's government engaged in with the European Commission to avert the threat of Italy facing an infringement procedure over its public finances. "The decision to have constructive dialogue with Brussels, with the commitment to keep the accounts in order, was a wise one," Mattarella said. "It was met favourably by the markets and caused the (bond) spread to come down. "This avoided a scenario that would have weighed down on the country's future. "Outside the EU there is no future". Mattarella noted the tension within the League/5-Star Movement (M5S) coalition that supports Conte's government and stressed the need for "cooperation". He also reiterated that his role was to act as a "referee" and leave the "political decisions to the political parties in parliament".