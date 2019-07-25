Fugitive killer who wrote about murder in novel nabbed

Turin, July 25 - An aspiring author who, in a novel, wrote about a murder that he committed was tracked down by Carabinieri police in the province of Turin town of Giaveno on Thursday. Daniele Ughetto Piampaschet had become a fugitive of Italian justice after Italy's supreme Court of Cassation upheld a 25-year prison term for the homicide of a Nigerian woman, Anthonia Egbuna. That decision made the sentence definitive. Carabinieri found no one at home when they went to Piampaschet's apartment on July 13 to take him to jail after the ruling. Piampaschet says he is innocent.