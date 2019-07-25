Four-year-old drowns in swimming pool

Spread drops below 180 points after ECB decision (2)
Naples
25 Luglio 2019
Naples, July 25 - A four-year-old boy drowned in a swimming pool at Pozzuoli, in the southern province of Caserta, apparently after wandering off during a wedding reception at restaurant late on Wednesday, sources said Thursday. The pool is adjacent to the restaurant. Investigators are looking at video surveillance footage to try to establish what happened.
