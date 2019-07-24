Man tries to kill mother with electric guitar

Ex ward chief, wife arrested for hospital kickbacks
Verona, July 24 - A 35-year-old man with psychiatric problems tried to kill his 62-year-old mother by hitting her over the head repeatedly with an electric guitar in Verona Tuesday, sources said Wednesday. The woman is in intensive care. The man has been arrested for attempted murder.
