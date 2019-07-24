Ex ward chief, wife arrested for hospital kickbacks
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
Ferradina-Matera, «Scalo ferroviario c’è un disegno per affossarlo?»
i più letti
Caserta
24 Luglio 2019
Caserta, July 24 - A former ward chief and his wife were arrested Wednesday on suspicion of demanding kickbacks on hospital work near Caserta north of Naples. The woman is the sister of a so-called 'super fugitive' in the Neapolitan Camorra mafia.
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su