Binda acquitted of Macchi murder on appeal

24 Luglio 2019
Milan, July 24 - A Milan appeals court on Wednesday acquitted 51-year-old Stefano Binda of the murder of 21-year-old student Lidia Macchi in a wood near Varese in January 1987. Judges rejected a plea from prosecutors to uphold the life sentence Bonda got in the first instance trial.
