Funding to migrant rescue NGOs under observation

Rome
24 Luglio 2019
Rome, July 24 - The interior ministry on Wednesday said it was eyeing with "attention" funding granted to NGOs working in search-and-rescue missions in the central Mediterranean, after a meeting of the national committee for order and public security. There is "attention on the mode of funding of NGOs operating in the central Mediterranean", the ministry said after the meeting chaired by Deputy Premier and Interior Ministry Matteo Salvini, which focused on migrant flows. Migrant landings dropped 81% also thanks to drones provided by EU border agency Frontex and the six finance police vessels "ready to intervene to protect national borders", the ministry also said.
