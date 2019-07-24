Cinema: Jennifer Lawrence to star in Sorrentino film

Ex ward chief, wife arrested for hospital kickbacks
Rome
24 Luglio 2019
Rome, July 24 - Jennifer Lawrence is to star in Paolo Sorrentino's new film Mob Girl adapted from Teresa Carpenter's Pulitzer-winning true-crime story, Variety said Wednesday. Sorrentino, of The Great Beauty fame, will produce the project with Lorenzo Mieli of Wildside with Lawrence also producing, it said. The film is based on the life of the mob wife turned police informant Arlyne Brickman. It follows Brickman who grows up among racketeers on the Lower East Side of New York City where she's drawn to the glamorous and flashy lifestyle of New York mobsters. Soon after, she begins dating "wiseguys" and running errands for them, before getting in on the action herself - eventually becoming a police informant and a major witness in the government's case against the Colombo crime family.
