Nothing in League-Russia case to hurt Salvini trust-PM

Rome, July 24 - Premier Giuseppe Conte said Wednesday the League-Russia case was being examined by Milan prosecutors but so far there were "no elements to affect trust in members of the government," referring to League leader, Deputy Premier and Interior Minister Matteo Salvini. He said the level of government was "distinct" from the Milan probe where former Salvini spokesman Gianluca Savoini is under investigation on suspicion of international corruption. "We do not know the data or the possible consequences of the Milan probe", Conte said. Conte said he would work to make sure only accredited persons were present at government meetings. He added that on Russia the government line had always prevailed, and not that of an individual party. Conte told the Senate that Gianluca Savoini, League leader Matteo Salvini's former spokesman, was in Moscow on July 15-16 last year in Salvini's entourage and had never been employed as a government consultant. Savoini is alleged to have discussed Russian funding for the League in Moscow on October 18. "Salvini was present in Moscow on July 15 2018 for the World Cup final and on July 16 2018 for a meeting with Russian counterparts. "On that occasion the composition of the Italian delegation was notified to the Russian counterparts by our embassy, upon the indication of the protocol of the interior ministry: the official delegation also included Mr Savoini's name". Conte said he had not received any information from League leader, Deputy Premier and Interior Minister Salvini on the allegations that the League discussed getting Russian funds via oil kickbacks. Conte said the "synthesis" of Italian foreign policy had been forged by many missions abroad by himself and Foreign Minister Enzo Maovero Milanesi. Conte told the Senate in his briefing on allegations Savoini discussed Russian funding for the League that he was "here out of respect for parliament" and would return there if ever his term was to come to an early end. Salvini repeated earlier the nationalist League party has never taken Russian money. "I'm concerned by the fact that we are free people, we have not asked or taken money from anyone," Salvini said ahead of Conte's briefing. "The rest is fantasy. let everyone occupy their time as they want but I deal with real problems: I'm dealing with this, not spying". Salvini said he would "listen to Conte after ending the committee for public order and security". Asked if he would go to the Senate to hear Conte personally, Salvini said "I'll be at the ministry to deal with the mafia, immigration, which is what they pay my salary for". He reiterated "we didn't ask or take money from anyone. The rest is fantasy. Fantasy and second-rate spying films. "Let everyone occupy their time as they want. I deal with real security, real problems, immigration, mafia and Camorra. I deal with this, not spying". Savoini allegedly discussed skimming off 65 million euros in Russian oil profits for the League, money that was never delivered. During Conte's briefing, the League's government partner, the 5-Star Movement (M5S), left the chamber in protest at Salvini's skipping the session. Centre-left opposition Democratic Party (PD) leader Nicola Zingaretti said this showed the government no longer had a majority, calling for a general election. PD Senate Whip Andrea Marcucci said the PD would immediately file a no-confidence motion in Salvini. League Senate whip Massimiliano Romeo said the League "noted the zeal with which the premier answered the PD's request on the alleged negotiations between the League and exponents of a Russia nationality" but stressed "you all know that we are talking of nothing, of something closer to fiction than reality: some journalist colleague spoke of Totò selling the Trevi Fountain. There are no roubles and no oil". He said the League was in favour of a commission of inquiry into party finding, and said parliament should instead have discussed "the horrors of Bibbiano", saying that in the Emilian town "kids were taken from their parents (by allegedly leftwing social workers) to give them to friends, acquaintances and rainbow couples".