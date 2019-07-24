Cinema: Jennifer Lawrence to star in Sorrentino film
Rome
24 Luglio 2019
Rome, July 24 - Jennifer Lawrence is to star in Paolo Sorrentino's new film Mob Girl adapted from Teresa Carpenter's Pulitzer-winning novel, Variety said Wednesday. Sorrentino, of The Great Beauty fame, will produce the project with Lorenzo Mieli of Wildside with Lawrence also producing, it said.
