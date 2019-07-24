No elements to hurt trust in League-Russia case-Conte

Rome, July 24 - Premier Giuseppe Conte said Wednesday the League-Russia case was being examined by Milan prosecutors but so far there were "no elements to affect trust with members of the government," referring to League leader, Deputy Premier and Interior Minister Matteo Salvini. He said the level of government was "distinct" from the Milan probe where former Salvini spokesman Gianluca Savoini is under investigation on suspicion of international corruption. "We do not know the data or the possible consequences of the Milan probe", Conte said. Conte said he would work to make sure only accredited persons were present at government meetings. He added that on Russia the government line had always prevailed, and not that of an individual party. Conte told the Senate that Gianluca Savoini, League leader Matteo Salvini's former spokesman, was in Moscow on July 15-16 last year in Salvini's entourage and had never been employed as a government consultant. Savoini is alleged to have discussed Russian funding for the League in Moscow on October 18. "Salvini was present in Moscow on July 15 2018 for the World Cup final and on July 16 2018 for a meeting with Russian counterparts. "On that occasion the composition of the Italian delegation was notified to the Russian counterparts by our embassy, upon the indication of the protocol of the interior ministry: the official delegation also included Mr Savoini's name". Conte said he had not received any information from League leader, Deputy Premier and Interior Minister Salvini on the allegations that the League discussed getting Russian funds via oil kickbacks. Conte said the "synthesis" of Italian foreign policy had been forged by many missions abroad by himself and Foreign Minister Enzo Maovero Milanesi. Conte told the Senate in his briefing on allegations Savoini discussed Russian funding for the League that he was "here out of respect for parliament" and would return there if ever his term was to come to an early end.