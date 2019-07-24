We'll tap Pellegrini as IOC member in Tokyo - Malagò

Rome, July 24 - Italian Olympic Committee (CONI) President Giovanni Malagò told an ANSA Forum Wednesday that CONI would propose swimmer Federica Pellegrini, who has just won her sixth world championship gold medal, as a member of the International Olympic Committee in Tokyo soon. "Women are my ambassadors in sport," he said. "We saw how much they counted also in the granting of the 2026 Winter Olympics to Milan-Cortina. Now I'm aiming to get Federica Pellegrini elected in Tokyo as IOC member in the athletes section. "We count on having many women, competent ones, also in the organising committee for Milan-Cortina 2026".