Swimming: Malagò says speechless at Pellegrini's feat

Rome, July 24 - Giovanni Malagò, the president of Italian Olympic Committee CONI, expressed delight on Wednesday after swimmers Federica Pellegrini and Greg Paltrinieri both won gold medals at the world championships. Paltrinieri, 24, dominated the men's 800 metres freestyle while Pellegrini, 30, further cemented her position among Italy's sporting greats of all time with victory in the women's 200 metres freestyle. "We have gone beyond our rosiest forecasts, with two golds at two Olympic distances," Malagò told an ANSA Forum. "The two medals have the same value although Federica Pellegrini's longevity leaves you speechless. "She has been in every 200m freestyle (world championship) final for 15 years. "A lot of the credit must go to Federica's coach Matteo Giunta, who has worked a lot on her fitness too. "I'm very happy for her". Malagò added that he was also satisfied about the "great unity" and team work that enabled the Milan-Cortina d'Ampezzo bid to land the 2026 Winter Olympics.