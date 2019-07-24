Top court KOs prefect 'superpowers'

We'll tap Pellegrini as IOC member in Tokyo - Malagò
Rome, July 24 - The Constitutional Court on Wednesday struck down so-called superpowers for prefects enabling them to fill in for mayors in the government's security decree. It approved, however, another part of the decree: soccer hooliganism-like DASPO city bans for offenders provided they do not need medical treatment.
