Salvini-Sea Eye case shelved says interior minister

Rome, July 24 - Interior Minister Matteo Salvini on Wednesday announced on Facebook that Rome prosecutors had shelved a probe against him for refusing to let migrants aboard German NGO Sea Eye's Alan Kurdi ship land at Lampedusa in April. "The prosecutors have shelved the proceedings against Salvini for abuse of office for the Alan Kurdi affair belonging to the NGO Sea Eye on April 3, 2019," he said. "It's a lucky day. "I've been spared one of the many trials they're trying to set up against me. "I thank the prosecutor who requested the shelving. "There remains the no to any unauthorized (migrant) landing.