Swimming: Pellegrini wins 200m freestyle at world champs

Rome, July 24 - Federica Pellegrini further cemented her place among Italy's all-time sporting greats by winning the gold medal in the women's 200 metres freestyle at the world aquatics championships in Gwangju on Wednesday. "I still can't believe it," said the 30-year-old after claiming the sixth long-course world championship title of her career. "I would never have imagined (winning) the gold. "Am I infinite? Yes," added the swimmer, who also has the 200m freestyle gold from the 2008 Beijing Olympics in her trophy cabinet. Pellegrini won with a time of 1:54.22, with Australia's Ariarne Titmus taking silver and Sweden's Sarah Sjoestroem getting bronze.