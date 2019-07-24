Never taken Russian money repeats Salvini

Rome, July 24 - The nationalist League party has never taken Russian money, leader Matteo Salvini reiterated ahead of a Senate hearing in which Premier Giuseppe Conte will brief the upper house on alleged talks in a Moscow hotel last October where Salvini's former spokesman Gianluca Savoini allegedly discussed skimming off 65 million euros in Russian oil profits for the League, money that was never delivered. "I'm concerned by the fact that we are free people, we have not asked or taken money from anyone," Salvini said ahead of Conte's briefing scheduled at 16:30. "The rest is fantasy. let everyone occupy their time as they want but I deal with real problems: I'm dealing with this, not spying". Salvini said he would "listen to Conte after ending the committee for public order and security". Asked if he would go to the Senate to hear Conte personally, Salvini said "I'll be at the ministry to deal with the mafia, immigration, which is what they pay my salary for". He reiterated "we didn't ask or take money from anyone. The rest is fantasy. Fantasy and second-rate spying films. "Let everyone occupy their time as they want. I deal with real security, real problems, immigration, mafia and Camorra. I deal with this, not spying".