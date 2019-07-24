Tourist planes crash at Italy-France border

Cuneo, July 24 - Two tourist planes collided at the French-Italian border on Wednesday, local sources said. Te incident happened in the skies above Larche and Batterie de Viraysse, in France's Haute-Savoie region, on the border with the province of Cuneo. French media said two British tourists aged 18 and 37 were killed and there is a third passenger who was injured. The two planes took off from an airfield at Saint-Pons in France. Road traffic at the Colle della Maddalena in the Stura Valley was blocked by Carabinieri to ease search and rescue operations. Autopsies have been ordered on the two Britons.