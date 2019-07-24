Swimming: Paltrinieri wins 800m gold at worlds

Rome, July 24 - Gregorio Paltrinieri set a new European record as he won gold in the 800 metres freestyle at the world championships in South Korea on Wednesday. The 24-year-old, the reigning 1,500m world and Olympic champion, dominated the race and clocked a time of 7:39.27 to come home ahead of Norway's Henrik Christiansen and France's David Aubry. It is Italy's second gold of the world aquatics championships in Gwangju after Simona Quadarella won the women's 1500 freestyle on Tuesday. "I'm over the moon," said the Italian, "this is a beautiful race, it's been a long time since I did an 800 like this. For this I'm really happy". "I was strong, I tried to pace myself and I got an edge. I'm really very happy," he told Raisport.