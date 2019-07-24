EC commissioner will be 'valid person' says Salvini

Rome, July 24 - The commissioner Italy hopes to get on the new Europan Commission will be a "valid person", Deputy Premier and League leader Matteo Salvini said Wednesday. He will not necessarily be suggested by the League, the interior minister said. But Salvini denied that the League had reversed itself on indicating who the proposed commissioner should be. "The League hasn't renounced indicating the EU commissioner. Why? Who said that? Macron permitting, until the opposite is proven Italy is entitled to a commissioner who will defend Italy's interests in Europe. At least they can't take that away from us". Asked if the proposed commissioner would be a Leaguer, Salvini said "it will be a valid person. Full stop. Then we'll see who it is. The EU has certainly not started off on the right foot." Asked if it would be a technocrat, the League leader said "the season of the technocrats ended with Monti and Fornero, as far as I'm concerned".