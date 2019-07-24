FCA: Marchionne continues to inspire us says Elkann

Turin, July 24 - Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) President John Elkann said Wednesday that the Italian-American carmaker's late CEO Sergio Marchionne continues to be an inspiration. "A year after Sergio Marchionne's passing, the example he left us is just as strong and alive in all of us," Elkann said in a message released on the first anniversary of his death on Thursday. "The human values of responsibility and openness, of which he was always the most ardent champion, continue to live in all our companies. "The culture of excellence, both in our results and in how we reach those results, is an integral part of each and every one of them. "Sergio liked to describe FCA, CNH Industrial and Ferrari as companies filled with women and men of virtue. "Individuals who feel a weight of responsibility for what they do, who react with decisiveness and courage, who don't shrink from the opportunity to set an example. "The fact that our companies are like this today, we also owe to him. "We will be eternally grateful to him for showing us, by example, that the only thing that really matters is never settling for mediocrity and always striving to change things for the better, for the benefit of society and the future, never for oneself. "Today some of us remember the enlightened leader, some the man, and some the friend. "But we all undoubtedly remember him with the deepest affection".