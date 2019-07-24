Mercoledì 24 Luglio 2019 | 14:39

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

Turin
No-TAV protestors vow to stop Turin-Lyon rail link

No-TAV protestors vow to stop Turin-Lyon rail link

 
Rome
Salvini-Sea Eye case shelved says interior minister

Salvini-Sea Eye case shelved says interior minister

 
Rome
Swimming: Pellegrini wins 200m freestyle at world champs

Swimming: Pellegrini wins 200m freestyle at world champs

 
Cuneo
Tourist planes crash at Italy-France border

Tourist planes crash at Italy-France border

 
Rome
Swimming: Paltrinieri wins 800m gold at worlds

Swimming: Paltrinieri wins 800m gold at worlds

 
Rome
Never taken Russian money repeats Salvini

Never taken Russian money repeats Salvini

 
Rome
EC commissioner will be 'valid person' says Salvini

EC commissioner will be 'valid person' says Salvini

 
Turin
FCA: Marchionne continues to inspire us says Elkann

FCA: Marchionne continues to inspire us says Elkann

 
Trento
2 teen girls die in car crash

2 teen girls die in car crash

 
Rome
Number of Italian centenarians up to over 14,000 - ISTAT

Number of Italian centenarians up to over 14,000 - ISTAT

 
Rome
Rome metro users to get ticket credit for recycling plastic

Rome metro users to get ticket credit for recycling plastic

 

Il Biancorosso

L'INTERVISTA
"Bari, campionato complicatoI tifosi faranno la differenza"

«Bari, campionato complicato. I tifosi faranno la differenza»

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

LecceNel salento
Torre Pali, si cercano due dispersi in mare, allarme lanciato da una donna

Torre Pali, si cercano due dispersi in mare, allarme lanciato da una donna

 
FoggiaNel foggiano
Cerignola, scoperto deposito con autocarro rubato e pezzi di carrozzeria: un arresto

Cerignola, scoperto deposito con autocarro rubato e pezzi di carrozzeria: un arresto

 
BariL'episodio
Bari, portano l'amico al centro commerciale, ma è una trappola: rapinato di 10mila euro, 4 arresti

Bari, portano l'amico al centro commerciale, ma è una trappola: rapinato di 10mila euro, 4 arresti

 
PotenzaIl caso
Potenza, idonei al concorso da vigile urbano «bocciati» dopo 7 anni

Potenza, idonei al concorso da vigile urbano «bocciati» dopo 7 anni

 
TarantoNel tarantino
Grottaglie, perseguita la ex e minaccia di far male alla figlia piccola: arrestato

Grottaglie, perseguita la ex e minaccia di far male alla figlia piccola: arrestato

 
BrindisiI fatti nel 2016
Fasano, diffamò candidato sindaco su Facebook: condannato a risarcimento

Fasano, diffamò candidato sindaco su Facebook: condannato a risarcimento

 
BatCalcio
È festa per il Bisceglie riammesso in serie C

È festa per il Bisceglie riammesso in serie C

 
MateraLa decisione
Scanzano Jonico, sindaco bandisce il 5G: «Aspettiamo studi certi»

Scanzano Jonico, sindaco bandisce il 5G: «Aspettiamo studi certi»

 

i più letti

Dieci persone intossicate in un villaggio del Salento: 3 di loro ricoverati in ospedale

Dieci intossicati in un villaggio del Salento: in 3 ricoverati in ospedale

Furbetti in ospedale Monopoli: 2 medici su 17 rispondono al gip

Furbetti in ospedale Monopoli: 2 su 17 rispondono al gip. Sospesi da Ordine medici

«Per noi cervelli in fuga è impossibile tornare»: la denuncia di una coppia a Emiliano e Decaro

«Per noi cervelli in fuga è impossibile tornare»: la denuncia di una coppia

Bari, rinasce il clan Di Cosola: la strategia delle nuove leve

Bari, rinasce il clan Di Cosola: la strategia delle nuove leve

Monopoli, la spiaggia di Cala Porta Vecchia come a Dubai

Monopoli, la spiaggia di Cala Porta Vecchia come a Dubai

Turin

FCA: Marchionne continues to inspire us says Elkann

Carmaker's CEO died one year ago

FCA: Marchionne continues to inspire us says Elkann

Turin, July 24 - Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) President John Elkann said Wednesday that the Italian-American carmaker's late CEO Sergio Marchionne continues to be an inspiration. "A year after Sergio Marchionne's passing, the example he left us is just as strong and alive in all of us," Elkann said in a message released on the first anniversary of his death on Thursday. "The human values of responsibility and openness, of which he was always the most ardent champion, continue to live in all our companies. "The culture of excellence, both in our results and in how we reach those results, is an integral part of each and every one of them. "Sergio liked to describe FCA, CNH Industrial and Ferrari as companies filled with women and men of virtue. "Individuals who feel a weight of responsibility for what they do, who react with decisiveness and courage, who don't shrink from the opportunity to set an example. "The fact that our companies are like this today, we also owe to him. "We will be eternally grateful to him for showing us, by example, that the only thing that really matters is never settling for mediocrity and always striving to change things for the better, for the benefit of society and the future, never for oneself. "Today some of us remember the enlightened leader, some the man, and some the friend. "But we all undoubtedly remember him with the deepest affection".

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

TORNA SU

Archivio Storico

sfoglia

abbonati