Number of Italian centenarians up to over 14,000 - ISTAT

Rome, July 24 - The number of people in Italy aged 100 or more has increased from 11,000 in 2009 to over 14,000 this year, ISTAT said in a new report on Wednesday. The national statistics agency said that the number of people aged 105 or more went up by 136% from 472 10 years ago to 1,112 in 2019. It said the number of 'supercentenarians' has more than doubled too. On January 1, 2019, 21 supercentenarians were alive in Italy, compared to 10 in 2009. ISTAT said 84% of people aged 100 or more in Italy are women.