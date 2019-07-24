Elba explosion death toll climbs to three

Pisa, July 24 - An elderly man who had been injured in an explosion in a Portoferraio building on Elba early on Tuesday has died from his injuries. Alberto Paolini, 76, had been hospitalised after suffering burns on 90% of his body. The death toll from the blast has thus risen to three, while Paolini's 46-year-old daughter Lisa remains in hospital with burns covering 50% of her body.