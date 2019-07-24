'No TAV' protestors tell Conte they won't back down

Turin, July 24 - The so-called No-TAV protestors said Wednesday that they will not back down after Premier Giuseppe Conte came out in favour of continuing with the TAV Turin-Lyon high-speed rail link. "Conte has shown that he doesn't know how determined we are," said one of the messages on website linked to the movement. The protestors said the controversial plan should be ditched due to cost and environmental factors. But Conte said Tuesday that not going ahead with the project would cost more than abandoning it and that a large amount of Italian taxpayers' money was at stake. He added that there had been an increase in EU funds and a vote by the French parliament over the past year. The 5-Star Movement (M5S) continues to be staunchly against the project. "Parliament will decide," M5S leader and Deputy Prime Minister Luigi Di Maio said. Fellow Deputy Premier, Interior Minister and League leader Matteo Salvini had on Tuesday urged M5S Transport Minister Danilo Toninelli to "unblock" the TAV. The League is in favour of completing the project. The government commissioned a cost/benefit analysis, which the M5S has seized on but which the League dismisses, showing Italy will lose some seven-eight billion euros with the TAV. In the past Conte expressed doubts about the project.