Nationwide strike causes transport misery

July 24 - A nationwide strike of transport workers hitting trains, metros, buses and ferries kicked off on Wednesday morning, with hours varying between cities. Unions rejected a request to postpone the strike. "The reasons are still there" for the strike, the unions Filt-Cgil, Fit-Cisl and said after meeting with the ministry. Planes will be grounded on Friday. "The company's attitude is unacceptable", say Alitalia pilots and flight attendants, however the strike will last only four hours, rather than 24, after an ordinance was issued by the transport ministry.