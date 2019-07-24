Mercoledì 24 Luglio 2019 | 12:08

Pisa
Elba explosion death toll climbs to three

Elba explosion death toll climbs to three

 
Turin
'No TAV' protestors tell Conte they won't back down

'No TAV' protestors tell Conte they won't back down

 
July 24
Five Italian cities put on maximum heat alert

Five Italian cities put on maximum heat alert

 
July 24
Nationwide strike causes transport misery

Nationwide strike causes transport misery

 
Rome
New collective contract for Italian health service medics

New collective contract for Italian health service medics

 
Rome
Three arrested for aiding illegal immigration

Three arrested for aiding illegal immigration

 
Rome
Conte comes out in favour of TAV, M5S remains against

Conte comes out in favour of TAV, M5S remains against

 
Lucca
Man drowns near Viareggio

Man drowns near Viareggio

 
Rome
Libya seizes Italian trawler

Libya seizes Italian trawler

 
Trieste
Man in flip-flops ejected from separation hearing

Man in flip-flops ejected from separation hearing

 
Palermo
Man under influence of drugs crashes and kills son

Man under influence of drugs crashes and kills son

 

"Bari, campionato complicatoI tifosi faranno la differenza"

«Bari, campionato complicato. I tifosi faranno la differenza»

 

PotenzaIl caso
Potenza, idonei al concorso da vigile urbano «bocciati» dopo 7 anni

Potenza, idonei al concorso da vigile urbano «bocciati» dopo 7 anni

 
Foggiadavanti alla Prefettura
San Severo: migranti protestano contro trasferimento in altra struttura

San Severo: migranti protestano contro trasferimento in altra struttura

 
TarantoNel tarantino
Grottaglie, perseguita la ex e minaccia di far male alla figlia piccola: arrestato

Grottaglie, perseguita la ex e minaccia di far male alla figlia piccola: arrestato

 
BrindisiI fatti nel 2016
Fasano, diffamò candidato sindaco su Facebook: condannato a risarcimento

Fasano, diffamò candidato sindaco su Facebook: condannato a risarcimento

 
LecceIl caso
Nardò, il centro procreazione assistita è fermo: proteste e denunce

Nardò, il centro procreazione assistita è fermo: proteste e denunce

 
BatCalcio
È festa per il Bisceglie riammesso in serie C

È festa per il Bisceglie riammesso in serie C

 
BariRogo doloso
Rutigliano, campo bio dato alle fiamme: scatta gara di solidarietà

Rutigliano, campo bio dato alle fiamme: scatta gara di solidarietà

 
MateraLa decisione
Scanzano Jonico, sindaco bandisce il 5G: «Aspettiamo studi certi»

Scanzano Jonico, sindaco bandisce il 5G: «Aspettiamo studi certi»

 

(ANSA)- July 24 - The highest level of warning for high temperatures has been issued Wednesday for five Italian cities: Bolzano, Brescia, Florence, Perugia and Turin. The alert issued by the health ministry will also include Bologna, Frosinone, Genoa, Pescara, Rieti, Rome, Trieste and Verona on Thursday, when the current heat wave is set to peak.

