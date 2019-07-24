Five Italian cities put on maximum heat alert

Elba explosion death toll climbs to three
24 Luglio 2019
(ANSA)- July 24 - The highest level of warning for high temperatures has been issued Wednesday for five Italian cities: Bolzano, Brescia, Florence, Perugia and Turin. The alert issued by the health ministry will also include Bologna, Frosinone, Genoa, Pescara, Rieti, Rome, Trieste and Verona on Thursday, when the current heat wave is set to peak.
