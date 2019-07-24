New collective contract for Italian health service medics

Elba explosion death toll climbs to three
Rome, July 24 - A new collective contract for 130,000 national health service doctors and managers has been signed, trade unions and Health Minister Giulia Grillo said on Wednesday. The agreement, which has been signed by most of Italy's doctors' union, will see the average medic's pay go up by around 200 euros a month. Doctors had been waiting for 10 years for their collective contract to be renewed.
