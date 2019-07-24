Conte comes out in favour of TAV, M5S remains against

Rome, July 24 - Italian Premier Giuseppe Conte said Wednesday that he supported the building of a high-speed (TAV) Turin-Lyon rail link. Conte stressed that not going ahead with the project would cost more than abandoning it and that a large amount of Italian taxpayers' money was at stake. He added that there had been an increase in EU funds and a vote by the French parliament over the past year. The 5-Star Movement (M5S), on the other hand, continues to be staunchly against the project. Deputy Premier, Interior Minister and League leader Matteo Salvini had on Tuesday urged M5S Transport Minister Danilo Toninelli to "unblock" the TAV. The League is in favour of completing the project. "Parliament will decide," M5S leader and Deputy Prime Minister Luigi Di Maio said. The government commissioned a cost/benefit analysis, which the M5S has seized on but which the League dismisses, showing Italy will lose some seven-eight billion euros with the TAV. In the past Conte expressed doubts about the project.