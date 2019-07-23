Libya seizes Italian trawler

Rome, July 23 - A Libyan motor launch on Tuesday seized an Italian trawler in the Gulf of Sirte, the Italian foreign ministry said. It said Foreign Minister Enzo Moavero Milanesi had instructed Italian Ambassador Giuseppe Buccino to "work promptly with the utmost efficacy to ensure the correct treatment and rapid release of the crew members and the vessel (the Tramontana), which has been forced to head for Misrata". The ministry added: "the reasons for the seizure are still not clear, likely linked to fishing activities, in waters which are defined as high risk and therefore warned against by the Interministerial Committee for the Safety of Transport and Infrastructure". The Tramontana is from Mazara del Vallo and has a crew of seven, sources said.