Fencing: Italy win men's foil bronze

Rome
23 Luglio 2019
Rome, July 23 - Italy won the men's foil bronze at the world fencing championships in Budapest on Tuesday. For the first time in 32 years the Italian team went home without a gold. In Budapest the Azzurri won a silver and seven bronzes.
