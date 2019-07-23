Man under influence of drugs crashes and kills son

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
23 Luglio 2019
Palermo, July 23 - A 34-year-old Sicilian man crashed his car under the influence of cocaine and killed his 13-year-old son who was in the front seat with him near Alcamo in Sicily, police said Tuesday. Fabio Provenzano has been charged with vehicular homicide aggravated by drug use in the death of his son Francesco. His other son, Antonino, is in serious condition in hospital.
