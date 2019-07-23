Transport strikes confirmed Wed and Fri (2)

Rome, July 23 - Unions on Tuesday confirmed a general transport strike affecting bus, underground and rail services Wednesday and an air transport strike Friday, despite an appeal from Italy's strike watchdog to suspend Wednesday's stoppage and limit Friday's to four hours only. The strike watchdog appealed to transport unions to revoke their rail stoppage Wednesday saying Italy was just recovering from the major disruption caused by an arson attack on Florence power circuits Monday. The watchdog issued "a strong appeal to the sense of responsibility" of the unions. It also appealed for the air transport strike Friday to be limited to four hours, from ten to two o'clock.