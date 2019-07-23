We'll work with Johnson for orderly Brexit says Conte

Rome, July 23 - The Italian government will work with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson to achieve an orderly Brexit, Premier Giuseppe Conte said after Johnson won the Tory leadership race Tuesday. "Best wishes to @BorisJohnson! We'll work together in a constructive way to guarantee an orderly Brexit and ensure the prosperity of all European citizens," Conte tweeted. They will also work together, Conte said on Facebook, "to ensure the United Kingdom remains an important and reliable partner for the European Union even after Brexit. Conte's tweet was in English.