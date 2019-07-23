Soccer: Maradona welcomes De Rossi to Boca Jrs

Buenos Aires, July 23 - Diego Maradona, symbol of Boca Juniors, on Tuesday welcomed ex-Roma talisman Daniele De Rossi to his hometown club. "Ciao Daniele, I don't know you personally," the Argentina and Napoli great told TYC Sports, "but you can be sure you can rest very very easy Here. very easy with Boca and with me. See you soon here. For us wearing the Boca shirt is like San Gennaro dissolving the blood. I send you a kiss, and a greeting to your family". De Rossi, 35, after being let go by Roma, is set to travel to Argentina Wednesday to sign a contract with the Buenos Aires club. A video of De Rossi jogging with Francesco Totti and Totti's son, who is in the Roma junior team, spurred Argentine sports daily Ole to ask whether Boca boss Gustavo Alfaro would like to see De Rossi playing alongside his former teammate and even bigger Roma icon, 43, who left a Giallorossi executive post recently slamming the club's American owner James Pallotta.