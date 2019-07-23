Fresh heat wave set to peak Thursday

Rome, July 23 - A fresh heat wave has hit Italy and is set to peak Thursday with temperatures above 40 degrees in Rome, Florence, Bologna, Verona and other cities, forecasters said Tuesday. The health ministry has issued its top 'red' alert for heat Wednesday in five cities: Bolzano, Brescia, Florence, Perugia and Turin. They will be joined Thursday by Bologna, Frosinone, Genoa, Pescara, Rieti, Rome, Trieste and Verona.