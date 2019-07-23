Fresh heat wave set to peak Thursday
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
Blitz al molo San Nicola: smantellata N' dèrr'a la lanze, sequestrati 300 kg di pesce e 3mila ricci vivi
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
i più letti
Rome
23 Luglio 2019
Rome, July 23 - A fresh heat wave has hit Italy and is set to peak Thursday with temperatures above 40 degrees in Rome, Florence, Bologna, Verona and other cities, forecasters said Tuesday. The health ministry has issued its top 'red' alert for heat Wednesday in five cities: Bolzano, Brescia, Florence, Perugia and Turin. They will be joined Thursday by Bologna, Frosinone, Genoa, Pescara, Rieti, Rome, Trieste and Verona.
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su