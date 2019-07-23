Strike watchdog appeals to revoke rail transport stoppage

Fresh heat wave set to peak Thursday
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
Blitz al molo San Nicola: smantellata N' dèrr'a la lanze, sequestrati 300 kg di pesce e 3mila ricci vivi
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
i più letti
Rome
23 Luglio 2019
Rome, July 23 - Italy's strike watchdog on Tuesday appealed to transport unions to revoke their rail stoppage Wednesday saying Italy was just recovering from the major disruption caused by an arson attack on Florence power circuits Monday. The watchdog issued "a strong appeal to the sense of responsibility" of the unions. It also appealed for an air transport strike Friday to be limited to four hours, from ten to two o'clock.
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su