Rock thrown onto car in Rome

Rome, July 23 - A large lump of tufa rock was thrown onto a car that had stopped in traffic in Rome on Tuesday. The rock hit the windscreen but the occupants of the car were unhurt. It was apparently hurled off a pedestrian bridge that connects Villa Doria Pamphili to the rest of the city. Witnesses told police they saw a "person" throw it off the bridge. The incident happened in via Leone XIII, in the Aurelia district of the Italian capital.