Rock thrown onto car in Rome

I like Boris Johnson says Salvini
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
i più letti
Rome
23 Luglio 2019
Rome, July 23 - A large lump of tufa rock was thrown onto a car that had stopped in traffic in Rome on Tuesday. The rock hit the windscreen but the occupants of the car were unhurt. It was apparently hurled off a pedestrian bridge that connects Villa Doria Pamphili to the rest of the city. Witnesses told police they saw a "person" throw it off the bridge. The incident happened in via Leone XIII, in the Aurelia district of the Italian capital.
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su