I like Boris Johnson says Salvini

Rome, July 23 - Deputy Premier and far-right League leader Matteo Salvini said Tuesday he liked new British Conservative Party leader and incoming Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Salvini said he appreciated Johnson all the more after ex-prime minister Tony Blair said Johnson would be more dangerous than the nationalist populist League. "All the best in your job Boris Johnson," Salvini tweeted. "The fact that from the left they're painting him as 'more dangerous than the League' makes him all the more likeable to me".