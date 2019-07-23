4 Bibbiano kids return to natural families

Bibbiano, July 23 - Four of the seven children involved in the Angels and Demons probe into allegedly coerced evidence of untrue parental abuse at Bibbiano near Reggio Emilia on Tuesday returned to their natural families from foster homes. The decision by the Bologna minors court was taken some time ago, sources said. Social workers are alleged to have coached and coerced kids into saying their parents were abusing them so that they could be entrusted to 'friendly' families for a profit, according to police. The case has gained headlines and sparked political rows with the ruling 5-Star Movement (M5S) accusing the centre-left Democratic Party (PD) of involvement in the alleged coercion because the local mayor is PD. The PD is suing the M5S for the allegations.