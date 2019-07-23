Swimming: Quadarella gets gold in 1500 freestyle

Rome, July 23 - Italy's Simona Quadarella won the gold in the women's 1500 freestyle at the world championships in Gwangju Tuesday setting an Italian record of 15'40"89. "I can't believe it. I know (Ledecky) wasn't there but I knew that I was going to win. I may have been lucky but luck goes to those who work hard, I was second fastest in any case," she told RAIsport, crying with tears of joy.