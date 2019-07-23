Couple die in building explosion on Elba

Livorno, July 23 - A 68-year-old man and his 76-year-old wife died in an explosion Monday night in a two-storey building on the island of Elba. The explosion took place at Portoferraio, one of Elba's two main ports. The blast was due to a gas leak, police said. It caused the building to collapse, they said. Rescue teams using dogs pulled out three people from the rubble alive as well as the man and woman's bodies. The three people saved are a local family, two elderly parents and a 46-year-old daughter. "It's a tragedy" said the local mayor. Police sequestered the building, made up of three flats, and the external gas tanks.